Gov. Brian Kemp and solar module manufacturer Hanwha Qcells on Wednesday announced an expansion of the company's operations in Whitfield County's Carbondale Business Park that will add 510 jobs.
It's the company's second announcement about the operations there in eight months. In May 2022 the company announced an expansion that would add 470 jobs.
When this latest expansion is complete Qcells will employ more than 1,500 workers in Dalton and be the fourth largest employer in Whitfield County.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen welcomed the announcement of Qcells' latest expansion, saying it is "helping to diversify our economy further."
The county owns the business park.
"We closed on the property they acquired last month for $1.8 million, returning some of the county's past investment," he said. "The site prep is well underway, with an expected 400,000 cubic yards of dirt to move. Whitfield County is also partnering with Qcells by letting them move much of that to our solid waste landfill free of charge, which will benefit the landfill authority as well. We also worked with a mobile phone provider to relocate the cell tower that would have negatively impacted this expansion. They expect to finish the expansion in 2023, with hiring to begin very soon."
Company officials have said the average starting salary at the Whitfield County plant is $17 to $18 an hour for entry-level positions, and for jobs requiring more technical skills up to $30 an hour.
Interested individuals can learn more about working at Qcells by searching Qcells, Dalton on www.indeed.com or at https://qcells.com/us/footer/careers-at-q-cells.
"Our county will always be known as the flooring manufacturing capital of the world, which is growing and a critical economic engine for our area," Jensen said. "Now with these additional good-paying jobs and the largest residential solar plant in North America we can continue to diversify our economies into new industries that build on our manufacturing capabilities."
In a press release, Kemp announced Qcells will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. In addition to its third facility in Whitfield County, Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville that will create some 2,000 jobs in that city. These investments are expected to bring Qcells' total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.
In the past, Qcells officials have put their production capacity into context by noting that the peak capacity of Hoover Dam on the Colorado River is a little less than 2 gigawatts.
"I am honored to announce the growth of Qcells in Georgia for a second time in less than a year," said Kemp. "With a focus on innovation and technology, Georgia continues to set itself apart as the No. 1 state for business. Combined with our robust logistics infrastructure, top-ranked workforce training program and collaborative approach, Georgia provides a business-friendly environment that means jobs for hardworking Georgians in every corner of the state and success for both existing and new companies. We're excited for Qcells' continued success in the Peach State."
Georgia's U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff sponsored the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act that became law last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
“I’m proud to have helped lead the fight to make Georgia the top state for good-paying, clean energy jobs,” said Warnock in a press release. “This announcement comes after months of close collaboration with Qcells, Senate leadership and the (President Biden) administration to make the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act a reality. I look forward to a continued partnership with Qcells to create Georgia jobs and grow our manufacturing economy.”
In a press release, Ossoff said his "goal remains to make Georgia the world leader in advanced energy production."
"That’s why I wrote and passed major legislation to bring more solar manufacturing jobs to our state, and today secured the largest clean energy manufacturing project in American history, with thousands of solar jobs and billions of dollars on the way to Georgia,” Ossoff said.
Qcells CEO Justin Lee lauded both men for their support of solar manufacturing.
"With this investment, we're proud to strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities and create good-paying jobs," said Lee. "We are seeking to further expand our low-carbon solar investments as we lead the industry towards fully American-made, clean energy solutions."
"Qcells has long been a pioneer in the solar industry, and it solidified Georgia’s place as a leader in renewable energy and sustainable technology when it cut the ribbon on the largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere in 2019 (the original Dalton plant)," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in the press release from the governor's office. "This is another great example of partnerships between innovative companies and supportive communities providing the jobs of tomorrow for Georgians. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and future-defining work with Qcells here in Georgia."
