Former Varnell City Council member Bob Roche appears set for a return to the council.
Qualifying ended Wednesday for a special election for a seat on the council with Roche the only candidate to qualify. City Manager Mike Brown said that means the city will not need to have that election.
Mayor Tom Dickson said he is happy to see Roche coming back onto the council, welcoming his experience.
"We are going to have to check (with the city attorney)," Dickson said. "But I believe we will be able to swear him in as soon as it can be arranged."
Roche qualified on Monday for Seat 1 on the City Council, to fill the unexpired term of Ashlee Godfrey, who resigned from the council on April 30. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2021. Roche did not immediately return a telephone message on Thursday.
Roche held Seat 5 on the council from 2017 to 2019 after winning a special election in 2017 to fill the unexpired term of Andrea Gordy, who had resigned. Roche was defeated last year by retired businessman Richard Lowe in his bid for reelection.
Roche has a chemical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School. He is the owner of American Yarn and Crimson Cutting.
In her resignation letter, Godfrey wrote, “After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position on the Varnell City Council. I have a lot of other things going on that need my attention during this unusual time.”
Godfrey moved out of the city last summer. She told a reporter at the time she planned to move back into the city as soon as she finished building a new house, which “could take a couple of months.” She declined to talk further at that time.
Dickson said in April that Godfrey told him she would not be able to return to living in the city in a timely manner.
