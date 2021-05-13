Two Atlanta men are charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of Jordan Chase McDougle, 22, who was brought into a Calhoun hospital on Christmas Eve 2020, according to a city of Dalton press release.
McDougle's obituary said he was from Cassville. Investigators determined he was shot in Dalton.
Gregory Brent Grier, 27, was booked into the Whitfield County jail on Wednesday, where he is being held without bond. He was extradited from Clayton County, where he was in jail.
The press release said Issac Hickman, 17, has also been charged. He is in custody in Fulton County for probation violation and awaiting extradition to Whitfield County.
The press release said, "The Dalton Police Department began an investigation with the assistance of the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) of a shooting that happened on Fourth Avenue with shots apparently being fired at the apartment buildings at 626 Fourth Ave. There were no other victims of that shooting. Investigators determined that McDougle was shot during that incident ..."
The Dalton Police Department obtained warrants for the arrests of Grier and Hickman on Feb. 12. Grier was in the Clayton County jail at that time.
A Calhoun Police Department incident report said an officer was sent to AdventHealth Gordon around 2:46 a.m. on Christmas Eve after a report of a gunshot victim. The report said before the officer arrived dispatch informed him the man had died.
The report said McDougle appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
The report said the officer was told based on nurses’ statements that “two black males wearing all black arrived at the ER door in an older dark in color four-door car and honked the horn twice.”
“The driver and passenger exited the car and went to the driver side back door of the car and opened it,” the report said. “They pulled the victim from (a) rear seat, carrying him into the hospital, yelling that he has been shot. They then assisted the victim into a wheelchair and pushed him to the trauma room.”
The report said when a nurse asked what the man’s name was, one said, “John Doe.”
“After that both males ran out of the hospital and left the scene,” the report said.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said at first officers believed McDougle may have been shot in Calhoun.
"It's my understanding one of our officers had heard Dalton had had a shooting," he said. "We contacted them, and through good, old-fashioned communication determined that it had happened up there. It’s my understanding that the ones who dropped him off were his friends, and they may have had some connection to Gordon County."
