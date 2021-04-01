Dalton City Council member Derek Waugh said he's happy to be going back into athletics, especially at a place he has such a connection to.
Marist School in Atlanta has named Waugh, the former athletics director of Dalton State College, as its new athletics director. Waugh is a Marist alumnus. He said he will continue to serve on the City Council through the end of June.
"The high school years are so important," Waugh said. "To be able to work with this age group, and to be able to go back to a school where I spent six years, is really awesome. I'm blessed. But I've been blessed throughout my life, and I was certainly blessed to come to Dalton when I did."
Waugh was elected to the Ward 1 seat on the council in 2019. He served as athletics director at Dalton State College from 2012 to 2016, helping to restart the school's intercollegiate athletics program. The Southern States Athletic Conference named him athletics director of the year in 2016.
He served as president and CEO of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame from 2016 to 2017 and currently works for BSN Sports, which distributes sports uniforms and equipment.
Waugh also served as basketball coach and assistant athletics director at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, before coming to Dalton State College.
“Marist athletics will be in very capable hands with Derek,” said Tommy Marshall, Marist’s current athletics director, in a press release from the school. “Serving young people through athletics is a mission that God called me to a long time ago. I feel unbelievably fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve at Marist School, and I know Derek will be equally blessed by the coaches, administration and parents who join together to form Marist’s scholar-athletes spiritually, mentally and physically.”
There will be a special election to fill the remainder of Waugh's term on the council, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023, in November on the same ballot as the regular city ballot. Qualifying for the position, which is nonpartisan, will take place in August.
"I've really enjoyed working with Derek on the City Council," said council member Gary Crews. "He's made a big impact on Dalton, not only for his service on the council but for what he did at Dalton State. But I realize this is a major opportunity for him."
“Derek was on the council for a short time but he did a lot of great work in that short time, particularly with the recreation department,” said Mayor David Pennington. “Even more importantly than that, he’s been a great citizen of Dalton. He will be missed, but we understand why. He’s got a great new job and he’s going home.”
Waugh said he enjoys being on the council.
“I would say given the time frame when I took office and going through the pandemic and all the things that came along with that, it was definitely an interesting time," he said. "But it was a good time to be in a leadership position and I just enjoyed everything about the community and I’m positive someone great will step up and take my place and do a great job.”
