WWII veteran's grave marker found

Photo by the Dalton Police Department

The Dalton Police Department has located the grave in West Hill Cemetery that this marker, which was found by a citizen over the weekend, goes with.

The Dalton Police Department has located the grave of a late World War II veteran in West Hill Cemetery after a citizen found a marker that belonged to the grave over the weekend.

The marker from the grave of Edward H. McCollum, a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of gunner’s mate 2nd class, was found in the woods near Underwood Street and turned in to police. The marker will be returned to the grave.

The marker reads:

Edward H. McCollum

Georgia

GM2 US Navy

World War II

FEB 16 1921 FEB 1 1971

