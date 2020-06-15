The Dalton Police Department has located the grave of a late World War II veteran in West Hill Cemetery after a citizen found a marker that belonged to the grave over the weekend.
The marker from the grave of Edward H. McCollum, a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of gunner’s mate 2nd class, was found in the woods near Underwood Street and turned in to police. The marker will be returned to the grave.
The marker reads:
Edward H. McCollum
Georgia
GM2 US Navy
World War II
FEB 16 1921 FEB 1 1971
