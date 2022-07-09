Cohutta residents no longer need to leave the town to drop off packages with UPS.
The Cohutta Police Department has partnered with the delivery service to place a drop box outside the police department offices at 5113 Red Clay Road. The current pickup time is 1 p.m. each day. Those using the service can park in the police department parking lot.
"We are always looking for new services to provide our citizens," said Mayor Ron Shinnick. "We've already had quite a few people using it."
The police department has also designated an exchange zone in its parking lot for buyers and sellers to meet in a secure area and complete transactions they have begun. Parking is limited to 30 minutes.
"This is something to keep people safe," said Shinnick. "I'm not sure how many people have used it yet, but we think our residents will appreciate having this service."
