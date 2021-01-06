Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. Precipitation may start as some sleet or snow. High around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.