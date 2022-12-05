The runoff for the U.S. Senate seat from Georgia between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is Tuesday.
Neither Warnock nor Walker received more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, forcing the runoff. Warnock received 1,946,117 votes (49.44%) to Walker’s 1,908,442 (48.49%).
There are no other races on the ballot.
Voters who have not cast their ballot need to arrive in-person on Election Day. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be found on the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Georgians must vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring a photo ID.
Early voting was Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.
Georgia voters continued “strong turnout during each day of early voting” last week, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
As of Saturday morning, 1,712,651 voters cast ballots during early voting. Friday’s total of 352,953 broke the previous one-day record for early voting in the 2016 presidential election, where 252,715 voters cast their ballots. Monday and Tuesday both showed totals above 300,000 ballots cast, with the lowest total of 286,000 voters going to the polls on Wednesday. Thursday’s total of 298,000 nearly broke the 300,000 mark.
In-person turnout throughout the week reached 1,712,651 with total turnout reaching 1,852,593 including absentee and military voters. Turnout for the 2022 runoff has now reached 26.4% of active Georgia voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.