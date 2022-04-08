On Thursday, around 20 members of the USA Patriots — America’s Amputee Softball Team — began flying or driving to Dalton from around the nation to take part in this weekend’s Sgt. Chris McDonald Memorial Classic, taking place after the grand opening of the Riverbend Park Sports Complex.
A slate of games in the memorial classic will include the Patriots against two local teams, a youth baseball tournament and fun time at the Miracle Field in West Side. The event is being hosted by the Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department, Engineered Floors and the Cpl. Glenn Pair Marine Corps League, Detachment 1309.
The new park at 1999 Riverbend Road will be dedicated today at 4 p.m. After the dedication and grand opening ceremonies, youth baseball teams that will play in Saturday’s tournament will be introduced. The Patriots will play county government employees in a game tonight at 7.
Detachment Commandant Todd Brock noted the weather will be “coolish” for the weekend.
“We’re thankful to get the storms out of the way earlier in the week, but it will be breezier this weekend,” he said. “We hope it won’t prevent folks from coming out and seeing these guys who have traveled from all over the United States to be here. We need to honor their dedication and service to our country. Plus, they’ll be spending time away from their families to help us get this new county park on the south side going.”
On Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. the Patriots will hold a coach-and-mentor session on the West Side Park’s Miracle Field, which offers children and adults with mental and physical challenges an opportunity to play ball. Back at Riverbend, the youth baseball tournament will get underway and there will also be an autograph session and photo-taking opportunities that afternoon with the Patriots.
A pre-game ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday will be followed by the Patriots playing a local team that travels to other tournaments in the region. Fireworks will conclude the evening’s festivities.
The tournament is named for Chris McDonald, a Southeast Whitfield High School graduate who served in Iraq as a U.S. Marine and took his life back in the states on March 16, 2012, at age 26. The Patriots also use their participation around the country to raise awareness of veterans’ issues and support children with physical challenges. For more on the Patriots, visit their website at usapatriotsathletics.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.