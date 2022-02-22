When Todd Brock heard the USA Patriots softball team was playing in Alabama, he hustled over to Huntsville and was moved by what he saw. Formerly the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, it is composed of veterans who have not only lost a limb and still want to be involved in athletics but who use their participation to raise awareness of veterans’ issues and support children with physical challenges.
“It was around five or six years ago, and I was inspired by them,” said Brock, who serves as commandant of the Corporal Glenn Pair Detachment 1309 of the Marine Corps League in Dalton. “At a league meeting I brought up trying to get them to come here and play, and as soon as I said it Mickey (Brock, no relation) said let’s do it and everybody agreed, so here we are.”
The Marine Corps League and the Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department will host the Chris McDonald Memorial Warrior Classic on April 8-9 at the new Riverbend Park Sports Complex at 1999 Riverbend Road on the south bypass. The tournament is named for Chris McDonald, a Chattanooga area Marine who served in Iraq and took his life back in the states on March 16, 2012, at age 26.
After the dedication and grand opening ceremonies for the park at 4 p.m. on Friday, youth baseball teams that will play in Saturday’s tournament will be introduced. Following the introductions, the Patriots will play a softball game at 7:30 p.m. against Whitfield County government employees, and there will also be an opportunity to meet the players.
The Saturday slate has more activities, including a mid-morning coach-and-mentor session at the Miracle League Field in West Side Park, which gives children and adults with mental and physical challenges an opportunity to play ball. Back at Riverbend, the youth baseball tournament will get underway and there will also be an autograph session and photo-taking opportunities with the Patriots.
A pre-game ceremony at 7:30 p.m. will be followed by the Patriots playing a team composed of local police and firefighters. Fireworks will conclude the evening’s festivities.
Todd Brock described some of the action attendees to the classic may see.
“People think their life is rough, then you go out here and see these guys with artificial legs playing a game and giving it 110% with disregard for their body,” he said. “They’re running around on prosthetic legs and diving head first. On one play I saw, a ball was hit to the outfield and a guy playing center field with a prosthetic leg goes running for the ball — and his leg comes off! He fell to the ground, but he continued to roll and get the ball; he never worried about his leg. He threw the ball up to the left fielder so he could throw it in. Then he went back to get his leg. If you’re not inspired by that, I don’t know what will inspire you.”
Randy Tedder is one of the veteran athletes who will be coming to Whitfield County with the Patriots. After getting out of the Navy and going to work as a civilian, his left leg was crushed below the knee after a hyster driver dropped more than two tons of I-beams on it. After multiple surgeries in an attempt to save his leg, he decided to let surgeons amputate. After being involved with the Patriots softball team for a couple of years, he learned of a program they sponsored called Kids Camp. He watched some videos and heard stories about the children that were “so inspiring.”
“In 2018, I began attending the Kids Camp,” said Tedder, a College Park native who now resides in North Carolina. “I said after that I won’t miss another one — it is without question a life-changing experience, not only for these kids but for their parents and their families.”
Tedder will bring what he’s learned as one of the coach/mentors at Kids Camp to the Miracle League Field on Saturday morning Concessions will be sold at the Riverbend Park Sports Complex by the parks and rec department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.