Using technology to spread the Gospel: Young missionaries discuss work in Dalton

We've all probably seen them, maybe even talked to them. Young, clean-cut men who walking or bicycling and going door-to-door to discuss Jesus Christ and the "Book of Mormon," a sacred text of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
What is it like to be a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a time of pandemic? How has the new coronavirus (COVID-19) changed the way they reach out to people?
"We would be doing a lot of service work, hands-on things," said Erin Kraus, 20, a missionary currently based in Dalton. "We would be doing a lot of knocking on doors. We try to contact as many people as we can, so that we can talk to them about the message that we share, a lot of one-on-one interaction. That's what we would have been doing before COVID."
But because of the pandemic, the church has instructed missionaries not to go door to door, both to protect their health and the health of others.
"We are still doing a lot of the same things, just not in person," said missionary Paige Forbush. "We talk to people over the phone or by video call. We share our message with them. We are still doing the same work. We are just using technology to do it in a different way."
"We reach out to people, and if they are interested we set up a call," said Kraus.
Forbush says she was at first disappointed that she wouldn't have a traditional mission experience.
"But we have learned how to use technology the way God prepared for us," she said. "I've seen a lot of miracles, and now I feel really blessed to be pioneering the use of technology."
Forbush is from Utah and Kraus is from Colorado.
The church has commonly been called by others as the Mormons. But two years ago, church leadership asked that people stop using that word, saying it was a nickname bestowed on it by others and they prefer the church be referred to by its name.
Female members of the church can serve a mission starting 19. They serve 18 months. Males serve a two-year mission, and can start at 18.
"It's optional," said Kraus. "For boys, it is encouraged. But it still is optional. You have to feel called to do it. I wanted to do a mission because I love my Savior and I love the Gospel. It has blessed me and my family so much. I wanted to share it with as many people as possible."
Forbush said she has also seen the blessings and joy the Gospel has given to her family and wanted to share that knowledge with others.
"Jesus Christ asked Peter 'Do you love me?'" she said. "Jesus said to Peter 'If you love me, feed my sheep.' I think about that verse a lot."
The two are serving in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission, which covers the eastern part of Tennessee and areas of other states that border it. They say they are moved around to different parts of that mission every six weeks to six months.
