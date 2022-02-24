Dalton Utilities’ efforts to assist those in our community who are in need is only a part of a much bigger picture. Utilities are an essential part of everyone’s lives. It is important that everyone has access to these essential services.
In an effort to assist those in low-income households to pay for these services, Dalton Utilities implemented the CARE program. This is a program that enables us to help community-wide with financial assistance to low-income families for all essential utility services.
The CARE program consists of dollars that our customers graciously give by allowing us to round up their utility bill(s) to the next dollar amount. We give 100% of those dollars to the Salvation Army. This is an example of how each person giving just a little makes a big difference for so many. The Salvation Army assists those in need with basic services, including housing and utilities.
Dalton Utilities, alongside many others, supports the United Way of Northwest Georgia with an annual internal campaign. Our sponsorship is one of the highest levels of contribution from a company of our size. These are dollars that our employees give from their paychecks to assist those in need. One of United Way of Northwest Georgia’s goals is to reduce the long-term need for food, housing and utility assistance through life skills, education and financial counseling.
We are pleased to also provide sponsorships and volunteer support to many other agencies in our community. We provide a list of these agencies as a resource to our customers who may need assistance with their utilities. The list is available on our website at dutil.com, by phone at (706) 278-1313 or by email to customercontact@dutil.com.
Dalton Utilities is proud of our history and our continuing role to provide essential services to our hometown of Dalton.
