Dalton Utilities begins work to install a new transmission water main on Sheridan Avenue off of Walnut Avenue on Monday. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Utility vehicles have been in the area since the beginning of the month as crews prepared for the work. Once work begins on Monday, traffic along Sheridan will be reduced to one lane which is expected to create more traffic on side streets in the surrounding area. If possible, motorists should plan alternate routes to avoid the area and possible delays.
A second phase of the project will begin later this year on East Morris Street beginning at the intersection with Sheridan Avenue and moving east along Morris Street. The center turning lane of Morris Street will be affected.
