Valley Point Middle School construction project remains 'on track'

Members of the Whitfield County Board of Education learned this week that the new Valley Point Middle School is "down to the punch list."
Though there were some "problems cosmetically with the masonry, two of three wings have been repainted," and the third soon will be, said Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools assistant superintendent for operations and student services. "They're making a lot of progress, (and) the sod on the football field was installed today (Monday)."
The old Valley Point Middle School, which will give way to the new version beginning with the 2020-21 academic year, is about 70% demolished, so "everything is on track," Ewton said. "It's all working as it's supposed to in sequence."
Purchases and contracts
The Board of Education approved several purchase orders: $2.1 million to American Facility Services for water and sewer; $640,000 to Sweetwater Valley for unleaded and diesel fuel; $340,000 to CDW-G Computer Centers for Chromebooks, licenses and warranties; $285,000 to H&H Exteriors for mowing; $165,000 to Trammell Lawn Care Inc. for mowing; $47,000 to CDW-G Computer Centers for renewal of a contract; $31,000 to Citibank for an annual license renewal; $31,000 to Bradford AV for technology equipment at the new Valley Point Middle School; $30,000 to the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners for mowing; and $30,000 to Environmental Management Services for monthly sample collections, laboratory analysis and report preparations.
"A lot of this will cover the whole year, like mowing and sewer," said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "It's pretty much standard, what we do every year."
The board members approved a contract that runs through June 30, 2021, with Aveanna Healthcare. The pricing for registered nurse services is $42.50 per hour, and the price for licensed practical nurse services is $37.25 per hour. The school system won't be obligated to pay for any services delivered by Aveanna that were not requested.
"We have some special needs students whose health is so delicate they need a nurse with them at school," Gilreath said.
The board approved a contract with ENA Services LLC with an update to service pricing. Thanks to Tim Shaver, director of technology who renegotiated the deal, Whitfield County Schools' costs will drop to $3,500 per month, Ewton said. ENS Services provides "our supplemental internet in case (the main) one goes down."
The board approved an athletic trainer services agreement with Hamilton Sports Medicine for the 2020-21 academic year.
"They do it as a service," Gilreath said. "It's no charge."
And "they offer a lot to our students," said Bill Worley, school board chairman. "This has been going on for quite some time."
Chromebooks
The board also accepted donations, including $50,000 from an anonymous benefactor for Chromebooks for students.
The donor stipulated the Chromebooks go to either Eastbrook Middle School, Southeast Whitfield High School or Valley Point Middle School, Gilreath said.
"We used (all the money) for Chromebooks at Southeast, (because) the middle schools did not need more Chromebooks," she said.
Southeast has been using various funding sources, including grants, to purchase computers, and that school "needed more computers," she said. The $50,000 will buy 200 Chromebooks.
