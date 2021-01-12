Jazmin Madrigal, a student at Valley Point Middle School, was the winner of an essay contest titled “Hidden Figures Throughout History: Women of Color Who Made a Difference."
Sponsors of the contest were the NAACP, the Creative Arts Guild, the Latin American Association and the League of Women Voters of the Dalton Area.
Jazmin received a cash prize in addition to a free class at the Creative Arts Guild. Her teacher, Kathy Newberry, received 120 “Hidden Figures” books to be used in the classroom.
“We want to congratulate Jazmin and her teacher, Kathy Newberry, as winners of our contest. Because of COVID, the announcement was delayed from last spring and was originally a part of the League’s 100th anniversary celebration,” said League representative Debby Peppers. “All the sponsors were excited to participate in this project, and we hope it proves to be a learning experience for all the students.”
