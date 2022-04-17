Valley Point School, 1953 or 1954
Virginia Fort Bailey, formerly of Dalton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022 in Marietta, Georgia. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Della Jean Hedrick, age 83, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Paul Daniel Knight Jr., age 59, of Dalton, passed away, April 12, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1963. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave.
