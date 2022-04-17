Valley Point School

The family of the late Grace Nuckolls shared this photo of Mrs. Nuckolls’ second grade class at Valley Point School in either 1953 or 1954. Readers who can identify individuals are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a message at (706) 581-3173.

 Contributed photo

