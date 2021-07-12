Friends of the Vann House volunteers and Vann House rangers are ready to welcome guests back to Vann House Days this July.
To celebrate the 19th century Cherokees and Moravians who once resided in Springplace, local artists and volunteers will host demonstrations of historic activities that once took place on the Vann plantation on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday will host more demonstrations than Sunday.
Vann House Days isn’t just a memorial celebration for those who were driven west by the greed and racism of planter politicians. Vann House Days is a celebration of the historians, activists and philanthropists who fought with all they had and rallied their community to save the Vann House.
In the 1940s, time was running out for the House on Diamond Hill. The “bones” of the building were good, but extensive rot and damage in the roof, windows, mantles, cornice work and more threatened to end the long reign of this plantation home.
We honor citizens like Agnes Kemp, who in 1951 spearheaded the fundraising of $6,000 for the purchase of the Vann House for the Georgia Historical Commission. Tim Howard, the (then) college student who wove the story of the Vanns for all to hear and who facilitated research for the entire restoration process. Gertrude Ruskin and Mrs. Rankin from the First District Women’s Club who helped fundraise and restore the house. Lela Lloyd who chronicled the entire process with Mrs. Kemp and Tim Howard.
We honor so many more people: the Bradford family, Chambers, Brandy, Dunn, Calhoun, and even artists such as Frank Mack, families who began the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, fundraised and fought to restore the Vann House to its early 19th century glory so that on July 27, 1958, the Vann House could be opened as a public historic site for all future generations to appreciate, and respect, and learn from.
The local support has never stopped. Since then, many of those same families have helped gather antiques, fundraise further land acquisitions and still help educate the public on the Cherokee Removal and represent the Vann House in times of need.
This year, guests who attend Vann House Days will tour the newly restored Vann Kitchen/Workhouse Exhibit. The cabin has received a new roof, chinking and exterior logs. This restoration was made possible with a generous donation from the Friends of the Vann House. The historic demonstrations will be hosted by youth volunteers from the Friends, as well as locals whose ancestors once lived in the Vann House.
Tim Howard and Renee Watson are busy recruiting volunteers and docents, as well as sponsoring some materials to make this event possible.
Inside the Kitchen/Workhouse cabin, art teacher Nancy Adams and volunteer Brenda Mckaig will be demonstrating weaving, spinning and cotton carding. You’ll see butter being churned from clabbered milk downstairs. Master Gardeners Gwen Fisher and Robin and Linda Leslie from the Chattooga County Garden Club will host the bountiful Three-Sisters Garden and the Physician’s Garden tours. Educator and artist Andrew Lee from The Primitive Arts will demonstrate the skill of basket folding. Carolyn Luffman (chairperson of the Friends of the Vann House) will be at the Friends table, and her grandson Alex Ogles will be stringing beans into “leather britches” for demonstrations on early food preservation.
Inside the Vann House local residents Benny Huggins (photographer and long-term volunteer) and his wife Jo Ann will be welcoming you into the Vann House on Saturday morning. Alex West is ready to shed light on the dark root cellar. Jan McNeil and Barbara Byers will also be docents on Saturday, Barbara will have some great stories to tell from her youthful associations at the Vann House! Carey Mitchell, woodworker and volunteer who once used isotopic analysis to help settle the debate of “where were the Vanns' bricks made” (right here in Spring Place), will be on the first floor on Sunday with Ann Walton to get your tour started.
We’ll be welcoming back Rodney Deal to demonstrate blacksmithing techniques. Long-term volunteer and previous staff member Ethan Calhoun will also be hosting smithing demonstrations on Sunday.
We’re welcoming Gary Pender this year to help host black powder demonstrations. Gary is a well-read historian who will have lots to teach about black powder weapons used in the early 19th century, and he’ll be bringing pieces from his own collection. He’ll be assisting John Hoomes, the interpretive ranger from the Pickett’s Mill Battlefield site in Paulding County.
New Echota Ranger Jackie Kane will host the tribal weapons table, to demonstrate the use of handmade weapons and tools that were still in use in the 1830s. We’re very pleased to announce that Marvin Garner will be demonstrating woodworking techniques and chair caning in his usual shady spot on the south lawn of the Vann House. If the weather holds out, volunteer Shelby Coram may be able to bring her chickens by for kids to pet and feed.
Guests will also see the crafting of handkerchief dolls, beading, corn grinding and quilting. Call the Vann House museum with questions, all demonstrations are included in admission. We hope to see you there.
The Vann House was built in 1804 by a wealthy Cherokee tradesman and chief named James Vann. This half-Scottish, half-Cherokee man sponsored the first western-style school and mission in the Cherokee Nation before his murder in 1809.
His son and heir, Joseph Vann, nicknamed “Rich Joe,” managed the family business and plantation, and continued to sponsor the Moravian Mission. Rich Joe and his family were violently removed from their home in 1835, three years prior to the Trail of Tears, and their plantation split apart by American prospectors.
Today, their restored plantation home stands as a reminder of the Cherokee legacy in Georgia. The Vann House can be viewed during an hourly, ranger-guided tour Thursday-Sunday.
Regular admission is $6.50 to $5.50 plus tax, children 5 and under are free.
Regular hours are Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., December-March. Closed on Sunday.
The last tour of the day always begins at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.