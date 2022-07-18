Friends of the Vann House volunteers and Vann House rangers are ready to welcome guests back for Vann House Days on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To celebrate the 19th century Cherokees and Moravians who once resided in Springplace, local artists and volunteers will host demonstrations of historic daily chores, such as butter churning, weaving, spinning, gardening, woodworking, doll making, black powder rifles and more. All activities are covered with admission, there is no rain date for this event.
Vann House Days isn’t just a memorial celebration for those who were driven west by the greed and racism of southern planter politicians, but also a celebration of the historians, activists and philanthropists who fought with all they had and rallied their community to save the Vann House.
In the 1940s, time was running out for the house on Diamond Hill. The “bones” of the building were good, but extensive rot and damage in the roof, windows, mantles, cornice work and more threatened to end the long reign of this plantation home. Through the 1940s and '50s the same volunteers who would later go on to form the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and the Friends of the Vann House fundraised and collaborated with other historic societies to restore the house to its early 19th century glory.
On July 27, 1958, the Vann House could be opened as a state of Georgia historic site for all future generations to appreciate, respect and learn from.
The Vann House was built in 1804 by a wealthy Cherokee tradesman and chief named James Vann. This half-Scottish, half-Cherokee man sponsored the first western-style school and mission in the Cherokee Nation before his murder in 1809. His son and heir, Joseph Vann, nicknamed “Rich Joe,” managed the family business and plantation, and continued to sponsor the Moravian Mission.
Rich Joe and his family were violently removed from their home in 1835, three years prior to the Trail of Tears, and their plantation split apart by white settlers. Today, their restored plantation home stands as a reminder of the Cherokee legacy in Georgia. The Vann House can be viewed during an hourly, ranger-guided tour Thursday-Sunday.
Like the Vann House on Facebook (@Friendsofthechiefvannhouse) or Instagram (@vann_house_park) to see events, wildlife pictures and weekly “Flashback Friday” history posts, and a monthly look at Vann House antiques. Check out the official website at gastateparks.org/chiefvannhouse.
Regular admission is $6.50 - $5.50 plus tax, children 5 and under are free.
Regular hours are Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m., December-March: closed on Sunday.
Last tour of the day always begins at 4 p.m.
The Vann House is at 82 Highway 225 North in Chatsworth.
