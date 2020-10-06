Vann House to feature historic demonstrations on Saturday

SPRING PLACE — On Saturday, the Vann House will feature volunteers from Friends of the Vann House and guest artist Andrew Lee hosting historic demonstrations for guests to enjoy. As well as the guided tour of the historic Vann House, admission will include quilting and flint knapping demonstrations from Friends of the Vann House and Lee from Primitive Arts.
More than two centuries ago, the Vanns would have watched the October fields begin to change color, thinning and drooping off to slumber as the harvest season began. By November, the air is colder, crisper, and the nights grow longer. Time to bed down for winter and make sure you are prepared for the long cold before spring.
In the time before electricity, people could line their home’s interior with fabric to help trap heat from the stove or fireplace. They used rugs, blankets and quilts to wrap up their families for long winter snuggles. Here at the Vann House we have put our large collection of historic, handmade quilts on display for guests to view during tours. Right now, through the end of November, guests can admire the creativity and artistic skill of women who spent weeks and months cutting and sewing these gorgeous quilts together for their loved ones. We have quilts hand-made and donated from James Vann’s very descendants, quilts with patterns both familiar and complex, woven fabrics, even an antebellum quilt that was crafted by a slave living in Murray County.
A much older form of crafting, flint knapping has been practiced by Native Americans for thousands of years. Lee is an artist and a teacher, committing much of his time to hand crafting ancient tools and weapons. This year he is hosting a series of classes so you can learn these skills for yourself. On Saturday, guests can sign up to take part in a program to craft your own arrowheads. Guests who sign up will take home their own tool and rocks to continue the craft at home. Call the Vann House staff to reserve your spot. If you’d just like to watch this knapp-in, it's included in admission.
December will also be a beautiful month to tour the Vann House Historic Site. One of the earliest Christmas celebrations in the Cherokee Nation was hosted by the Spring Place Moravian missionaries. Every winter, the Vann House is decorated for an 1800s-style Christmas. The natural, hand-crafted decorations will remain in place from Dec. 11 until Christmas.
Regular admission is: $6.50 to $5.50 plus tax (children 5 and under are free).
Regular hours are Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. December-March the Vann House is closed on Sunday.
The last tour of the day always begins at 4 p.m.
Visit the Vann House on Facebook at "‘Friends of the Vann House" or online at www.gastateparks.org/chiefvannhouse.
