The affidavit submitted by a Varnell police lieutenant to obtain an arrest warrant for Cohutta Town Attorney Todd Johnson accuses Johnson of "willfully and with intent (taking) a substantial step to commit bribery" and "extortion" in an email to Varnell Solicitor Bryan Rayburn. The affidavit does not say Johnson is the Cohutta town attorney or that he was acting as a private attorney representing a driver ticketed by a Varnell police officer.
In the affidavit, Varnell Police Department Lt. Winston Swilley wrote "Todd Johnson did willfully and with intent take a substantial step to commit bribery when he sent an email to Brain (sic) Rayburn (Varnell city prosecutor) offering a 'small donation' (money or favors) to have two Varnell citations dismissed."
Swilley also wrote that "Todd Johnson did willfully and with intent take a substantial step to commit extortion when he sent an email to intimidate, threaten or force Brain (sic) Rayburn (Varnell city prosecutor) into dropping two Varnell citations."
Whitfield County Magistrate Judge Tom Phillips issued the warrant.
“I didn’t recognize the name, and there was nothing that I saw that indicated there may be any other issues,” Phillips said. “The police department presented probable cause, so I issued that warrant. It wasn’t until several hours later that I found out this was an attorney.”
Should the police department have alerted him to that fact?
“It would have been nice,” he said.
Rayburn said he was “shocked” when he found out the Varnell Police Department had gotten an arrest warrant for Johnson.
Rayburn prosecutes cases in Varnell City Court, and Johnson had sent him the email regarding a client Johnson represents who had been stopped for speeding and a window tint violation by then-Varnell police officer Shawn Norris on Sept. 10 on Highway 201. City courts typically handle traffic violations, violations of city ordinances and some misdemeanors.
Rayburn described the email as normal communication between opposing counsel.
“I saw nothing criminal about it,” he said.
In the email, Johnson said Varnell had hired Norris, whom he called Morris, “against (District Attorney) Bert Poston’s advice” and that because of certain allegations against Norris “Bert will dismiss any of his charges according to my information.”
The copy of the email sent to the Dalton Daily Citizen by the city of Varnell after an open records request shows Rayburn forwarded the email to City Clerk Jamie Nance with a note that said “Just an FYI, criminal defense attorneys now know about Norris, and they all will start doing the same thing Todd is doing below.”
What did he mean by that?
“In approximately late July/early August, Bert Poston took a stance that due to character issues with Officer Norris that he (Poston) was not going to prosecute any cases that were bound up to the DA’s (district attorney’s) office,” Rayburn said.
“Bound up” means defense attorneys will seek to move a case to Superior Court, where the district attorney’s office would prosecute the case, from city court.
“As the solicitor in Varnell, I was made aware of this at that time. Also, at that time, I notified the city (Varnell) that as soon as the news about Office Norris’ character issues went public, that defense attorneys were going to start binding cases up and/or attempting to work out plea deals in order to have charges reduced,” Rayburn said. “Flash forward to when I received the email from Todd, and my purpose behind sending the email to the city was simply to alert them that what I had warned them about six weeks earlier was coming to fruition, and that the news about Officer Norris had gone public in the defense community.”
In an email to the Dalton Daily Citizen, Poston confirmed he would not put Norris on the witness stand.
“I found out in June about Officer Norris’ history and reached out to (Varnell Police Chief Kyle Moreno) about it,” Poston said. “I advised Moreno in early July that we would not, under any circumstances, put Norris on the witness stand in any case. It was my belief at the time that Norris would be terminated. I found out later that he had not been.”
Poston normally would be responsible for prosecuting the charges against Johnson because they are felonies. But he has "conflicted out" of the case, meaning a district attorney’s office from another judicial circuit will be assigned to the case.
Why did Rayburn not forward Johnson’s email to Moreno?
“I didn’t forward the email to Chief Moreno because there was no reason to as it was never my intent to have criminal charges brought against Todd,” he said.
Johnson’s email to Rayburn said he was trying to resolve his client’s case.
“I was hoping a small donation to the Varnell cause would keep (his client) in Atlanta, but I await your sage advice, sir,” the email said.
Moreno did see the email.
In an incident report, Moreno said based on the comments in the email about a donation, Johnson “is attempting to bypass due process and reward Varnell if his request is fulfilled.”
In a supplemental report, Swilley said after reviewing the evidence he had determined Johnson “has willfully and knowingly committed the offense of criminal attempt to commit bribery and criminal attempt to commit extortion .. to bypass due process to get two citations dismissed by monetary means” and referenced the section of Johnson’s email mentioning “a small donation to the Varnell cause.” He said Johnson’s reference to “Officer Norris’ past shows a substantial step in (committing) extortion by stating events he states as fact even though the charges were dropped” against Norris.
Rayburn said he was not involved in the investigation and officers did not speak with him.
“I figured out about the criminal investigation and the warrant after the warrant had been issued by Magistrate Court,” he said.
Johnson referred questions to his attorney, Leslie Waycaster, who agreed that Johnson’s email is typical of communications between opposing attorneys. He said Johnson was pointing out weaknesses in the case against his client and trying to save his client from having to take a day off from work to travel to Varnell.
He said Johnson’s remark about “a small donation to the Varnell cause would keep (his client) in Atlanta” was not an attempt at bribery.
“There is procedure in Georgia called a predisposition where if you get a ticket you can pay the fine and it stays with the city or county where the ticket was issued,” he said. ”But the ticket doesn’t get reported at the state level, so it doesn’t affect your points on your driver’s license and it doesn’t show up on your driving record where your insurance rates are affected. That’s what Todd is talking about.”
Rayburn said that is how he interpreted Johnson’s email.
“Todd is a great attorney, and he and I have never had any issues whatsoever,” he said. “His email was simply an attempt to advocate for his client. I never perceived the email as an attempt to bribe or extort me. These types of conversations are had daily between prosecuting attorneys and defense attorneys.”
In 2018 Norris and another officer with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office were charged with attempted rape. The charges were dismissed in 2019.
According to Norris’ Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) profile, before he was an officer Norris was found guilty in 2002 of misdemeanor stalking and harassing communication. For actions in 2011, he was indicted for criminal trespass, stalking, criminal attempt to commit aggravated stalking and obstruction of an officer while with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office. In 2014, those charges were placed on the dead docket (not prosecuted). In 2015 the charges were “nolle prossed,” abandoned by the prosecutor.
In 2016, POST placed Norris on 36 months probation and ordered him to complete a domestic violence course and issued a public reprimand.
A phone number for Norris could not be found. City officials said he submitted his resignation from the police department on Oct. 2, effective Oct. 15. Moreno said Norris was looking for a job with health insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.