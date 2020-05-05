Varnell City Council interviews two candidates for police chief, will interview two more next week

The Varnell City Council could announce finalists for police chief before the end of the month.
The council met in executive session closed to the public and the media Monday night to interview candidates for the position.
"We interviewed two candidates, and we plan to interview two more next week," said Mayor Tom Dickson.
The council will interview four candidates in all. Dickson said that after the final candidates are interviewed he expects the council will announce three finalists within about a week. The council would have to wait 14 days after announcing the finalists before voting to appoint a new police chief.
Some council members said they were very impressed with the candidates they interviewed.
"We've got some strong candidates, and the ones we interviewed (Monday) came well prepared," said council member Sandy Pangle.
Dickson agreed.
"Both candidates had some very good ideas they thought would help the City of Varnell," he said.
Dickson said he is looking for someone with "skills in the field of training and skills in leadership, and those are really two different things."
Current Police Chief Lyle Grant said in June 2019 he would retire from the department at the end of that year. The announcement came after the City Council voted unanimously to reinstate Grant, who had been on paid administrative leave since April 30. A Whitfield County grand jury declined to indict Grant for providing a county-owned, encrypted radio to a Dalton wrecker service.
In December, Dickson said he had asked Grant to remain on as interim police chief until a search for his successor could be completed. The city began advertising the position in January, and received about 14 applications.
“There were several from Florida,” said Dickson. “We had one who was currently overseas. He was originally from Georgia, if I recall correctly, but he’s training officers overseas. There may have been one or two from Tennessee. But the majority of them were from Georgia, and a number of them were from within a 50-mile radius from here.”
The department has four full-time officers and also utilizes several part-time officers.
“There is no set number for the part-time officers,” Dickson said.
The council did not advertise a salary. Grant is paid $51,000 a year.
Council members had narrowed the list to four that they wanted to bring in for interviews in March when Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order that interrupted the search. Kemp lifted that order last Thursday.
