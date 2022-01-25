Varnell Municipal Judge Allen Hammontree recently administered the oath of office to three City Council members who were reelected in November: Bill Caylor, Bob Roche and Mayor Tom Dickson.
Varnell City Council members take oath of office
Submitted by the city of Varnell
The memorial service for Mrs. Ethel Alicia (Hartwell) Rutledge has been postponed until a future date due to the concerns with the rise in COVID cases.
James Withers, age 84, of Rocky Face, Georgia passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Charlie Seay, age 72, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Monday, January 2022. Arrangements will be made by independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
