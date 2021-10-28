Varnell Community Christmas is looking for sponsors to buy gifts for children

The city of Varnell helps families and children in the community have a merry Christmas through the Varnell Community Christmas.
Community members pick out shopping lists from children in the community, then purchase gifts for them. The Christmas lists are in. Please stop by Varnell City Hall Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick a list. We please ask that you spend a minimum of $100 per child. All gifts need to be returned to city hall by Dec. 2. Gifts do not need to be wrapped.
Varnell Community Christmas is sponsored by the city of Varnell, Varnell Elementary School, Varnell United Methodist Church and all the wonderful citizens that go shopping for our children every year.
For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
