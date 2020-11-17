Varnell Community Christmas is looking for sponsors to buy gifts for children

The city of Varnell sponsors help to family and children this year in the Varnell community through Varnell Community Christmas.
The Christmas list is in, please stop by and pick up a child's list. We please ask that you spend a $75 minimum per child, and all gifts need to be returned by Dec. 4.
Please stop by City Hall Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick out a list.
Varnell Community Christmas is sponsored by the city of Varnell, Varnell United Methodist, Varnell Elementary School and all the wonderful citizens that go shopping for our children every year.
For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
