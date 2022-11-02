It's that time of the year again for the Varnell Community Christmas. The Christmas list is in, please stop by and pick up a child's list. We please ask that you spend $100 minimum per child, and all gifts need to be returned by Dec. 7.
Please stop by City Hall Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to pick out a list. You don't have to be a resident of Varnell to help out.
Varnell Community Christmas is sponsored by the city of Varnell, Varnell United Methodist Church, Varnell Elementary School and all the wonderful citizens who go shopping for our children every year.
For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
