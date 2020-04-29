The City of Varnell will hold a special called mayor and council meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss personnel. An executive session, typically closed to the public and the media, will follow with interviews for the police chief position.
Mrs. Karen Curtis age 61 of Chatsworth, GA departed this life Tuesday April 28, 2020 at the Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Karen was born in Dalton, Georgia on November 25, 1958. She was a daughter of the late Eugene and Florence Lowery Martin. She is survived by her husband, Steve Cu…
Nina M. Monroe, age 80, of Dalton, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Ridgewood Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev Bob Monroe and her brothers and sisters, Lorene Porterfield, Beatrice Monroe, JR Newton, Jackie Newton, Faye Wade, Martha Sise, Bud…
Junior Ray Dobbins, 82, of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Arrangements will be made by independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave., Dalton; (706) 529-5371.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.