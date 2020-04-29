The City of Varnell will hold a special called mayor and council meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss personnel. An executive session, typically closed to the public and the media, will follow with interviews for the police chief position.
Varnell council to hold called meeting on Monday and will interview police chief candidates
