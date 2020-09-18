Varnell cuts property tax rate, Cohutta and Tunnel Hill won't levy one

Whitfield County's smaller cities have not raised their property tax rates this year.
The Cohutta Town Council set its property tax rate at zero.
"We decided for about the eighth year in a row not to assess a property tax in Cohutta," said Mayor Ron Shinnick. "We are going to live on our share of the sales tax and our franchise fees and move forward on that."
Cohutta has an annual budget of about $360,000.
The Tunnel Hill City Council also set its property tax rate at zero.
"It has always been zero," said City Manager Blake Griffin.
Tunnel Hill has an annual budget of about $600,000.
"It's funded by our share of the sales tax and franchise fees and things like that," said Griffin.
The Varnell City Council set its 2020 property tax rate at 2.346 mills, down from 2.352 mills in 2019. One mill is $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value.
City Manager Mike Brown said this is the second year the City Council has cut the tax rate. The 2020 property tax is expected to bring in $101,605. Varnell has a budget of about $970,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.