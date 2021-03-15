VARNELL — Though fiction tends to garner most of the attention in youth literacy, Varnell Elementary School educators shifted the focus to nonfiction recently during the school's week-long National Read Across America celebration.
"It's so important to have them all reading, enjoying reading, and seeing literacy as a positive thing," second-grade teacher Libby Satterfield said. "I wasn't sure about today, (due to the emphasis on) nonfiction, but it's actually been my favorite day, because of all the participation."
Her students brought in objects related to nonfiction topics and books, from animals to countries, Satterfield said: "It's more engaging for them and helps them connect to nonfiction literacy."
And the nonfiction emphasis can pay dividends in other areas, she said. "We do some nonfiction writing, and this helps us with that."
Jake Stewart, a second-grader, wore his shark shirt and necklace, and he brought in a Discovery book about sharks, his favorite animal.
"It's fun learning about (sharks), and I like telling people about them," Stewart said. For example, he informed his classmates that sharks don't intentionally attack humans, but, rather, it's typically a case of mistaken identity.
"They're not trying to be mean, and you shouldn't be scared," said Stewart, who recently vacationed in the Florida Keys with his family, a trip that included feeding nurse sharks. "They're just trying to get something to eat."
For Stewart, his passion for sharks is an avenue for reading exploration, as "they are interesting to learn about, (especially) with so many different species," he said. His favorite is the goblin shark, both for its unique appearance, which includes a distinctively long and flat snout that resembles a blade, as well as the way its jaws protrude forward noticeably while feeding, almost catapulting toward prey.
Emily Snow focused on her favorite animal, the elephant, wearing a hat/mask and bringing in a beloved book, "Tarra & Bella: The Elephant and Dog who Became Best Friends."
"It's a really good book, and dogs are my third-favorite animal," behind elephants and owls, Snow said. "Elephants are cool, clever, and very cute when they're babies."
"They can also peel their food," such as fruit, said the second-grader. Fruit is one element of the elephant diet, which can also include roots, grass and bark.
Snow's mother printed her elephant accessory for her, she said. Then, "I made it into a hat."
Another second-grader, Zayleigh Dyer, brought in a camera and expressed interest in photography books.
"I like taking pictures of things I've done and of animals," she said. She also enjoys reflecting on photos from past family adventures, and there's no shortage of those.
"My mom takes pictures of us every 10 seconds," Dyer said with a giggle. Her favorite photos are from a trip to Florida, as "I like looking at pictures of us swimming in the pool."
The National Education Association launched Read Across America Day on March 2 in 1998 to encourage children to read. It's since developed into a year-round program, with special celebrations in March.
Laurie Wilson's kindergarteners dressed according to potential careers, and they presented on favorite nonfiction books, Wilson said. "We pulled a bunch of different books from the (school) library and let them pick what they were interested in."
"I love it, because it ties into so much, including careers," she added. "I think this made them think about choosing different books in the library by introducing them to nonfiction."
Bennett Bowen wore his soccer uniform, brought a soccer ball to class, and selected the book "Cool Soccer Facts," by Abby Czeskleba, which he read at home with his mother.
"I learned more about soccer, (like) how to kick the ball hard and score more times, and it gives me lots of facts," Bowen said. "Soccer is my favorite sport, and I get a lot of (goals), but I want to do even more."
Dhairya Chaudhari chose "Meet My Neighbor, the Doctor," by Marc Crabtree, a book that taught him more about the profession.
"I would like to be a doctor," he said. "I like doctors (because) they help people."
Jace Conner wore a construction hat and was partial to a book about heavy equipment, including his favorite, bulldozers, while Everly Cobb dressed as a chef and shared the book "Kylie Jean: Treat Recipe Queen" by Gail Green and Marci Peschke.
"I like cooking, (especially) how it tastes," said Cobb, who has learned to cook from her mother. "My favorite thing to cook is scrambled eggs."
The recipe book opened up many new baking ideas for Cobb, and "I want to try to make them, (because) I want to eat them," she said with a smile. "There's a lot of yummy-looking stuff in here," but her two favorites are ice cream cone cakes and frozen yogurt pops.
Wilson's students wrote short nonfiction books, too, and they focused on topics where they had an interest and expertise, such as cats, dinosaurs and dolphins, she said. She advised them, "Write what you know."
