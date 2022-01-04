Varnell Elementary principal 'supposed to be here'

Varnell Elementary School has always been "home" for Paula Wheeler, as she spent her early childhood there, and then was assistant principal for seven years before taking over as principal for the 2021-22 school year.
"It's home, and for me, 'home' is a safe, supportive, nurturing place," she said of the elementary school where she was taught in fifth grade by her mother, Denise McDonald. "You know that feeling, when you know you're where you're supposed to be? I know I'm supposed to be here — almost every day, a memory comes flooding back to me here — and it's such a good feeling."
Wheeler is "a product of Whitfield County Schools" in every way, from elementary school in Varnell to North Whitfield Middle School to Northwest Whitfield High School, she said.
She's spent her professional career in the school system, too, beginning as an "itinerant" teacher handling special education for schools in the northern part of the county, then as a special education teacher at Westside Elementary School while her children — Savannah, now a sophomore at the University of North Georgia studying nursing, and Dawson, now a junior at Northwest Whitfield High School — attended before she moved to Varnell Elementary.
"It's amazing, absolutely, a wonderful feeling," she said. "I want to pour back into this school system what it poured into me."
For Wheeler to attend Varnell Elementary, then return as assistant principal and principal after spending time at other county schools, is extraordinary, said Judy Gilreath, who was superintendent of Whitfield County Schools when Wheeler was named to replace Lisa Jones as Varnell Elementary's principal. "How neat is that?"
Initially interested in psychology, Wheeler shifted her focus toward education based on an experience that began when she was 10.
"I started babysitting at 10 — obviously, that would be unheard of, now, but it was a different time" — for a child with special needs, and Wheeler's mother noticed how much joy her daughter derived from it, as well as how well she interacted with the child, Wheeler said.
"She told me, 'You really have a heart for kids with special needs,' and she was right — I feel like I say that more and more as I get older, that 'Mom was right.'"
McDonald "is quite an inspiration for me in my life, (with her) hard work, dedication and commitment" being an example to follow, Wheeler said. "She's proud of me, (and) she continues to motivate me."
"I want to help all children do and feel their very best," said Wheeler. "When you see that light come on, and they say 'I did it,' that's very rewarding for me."
With any child, Wheeler learned from a young age "you need to (address) the whole child," she said. "If they need food or clothing, you have to get them (those things, because) you have to look at their social and emotional needs, not just their academic needs."
Also, "never give up," she said. "There might be roadblocks — children with special needs have so much frustration — but when they accomplish (a goal), it's amazing for them."
Gilreath, who retired this past summer after eight years as superintendent, "first became acquainted with Paula when she was serving children as a special education teacher, (and) you didn't have to be around her very long to realize that she cared deeply about her students and their success in her classroom," Gilreath said. "Teaching can be stressful, but Paula always maintained a positive attitude and a smile on her face, no matter how stressful her day may have been."
Informed by the experience of attending a school where her mother was a teacher, twice — Wheeler had her mother again in eighth grade — Wheeler transitioned to Westside Elementary School, where she enjoyed "being part of a team and that school culture," she said. "Every night when I put my head on the pillow, I want to have done the best I possibly could have that day with my work and my family."
Working in a school where her children attended, "I was a part of them growing up — I'd see them in the hallways every day — and not all parents have that," she said. Family — including her husband of more than two decades, Kevin, and their children — "is so important to me," and she "loves to be outdoors with (my family)," including on their Christmas tree farm.
As much as Wheeler enjoyed her students, she also had a knack for helping other teachers, and she felt she could make more of an impact in a leadership role, so she became an assistant principal, she said.
"I love to serve and support students, staff and parents and inspire them to be the best they can be."
"There are a lot more duties as an administrator than you realize before you step into it, and it's a larger scale," she said. "Instead of your caseload, or your classroom, you're (responsible) for the school's overall population."
As an assistant principal, she viewed all her interactions through the lens of motherhood.
"Parents are very important to the success of their child, and sometimes they need tools from us because they don't know how to help," she said. "As a mama, I always thought 'How would I want someone to speak to my child,' and I always asked parents (of students), 'How can we work together as a team for your child?'"
Wheeler is "very blessed" to be principal at a school where she was already a longtime assistant principal, because "I already have the relationships established, and the culture is built," she said. "We just have to continue what we have in place."
Varnell Elementary's "students, parents and teachers already know and love" Wheeler, Gilreath said. "I know she will do a great job as principal."
From her predecessor, Jones, who is now the elementary curriculum director for Whitfield County Schools, Wheeler was constantly reminded of the value of leading a school with a mindset of service and passion.
"Lisa led with passion and heart," Wheeler said. "I'm very similar, and I want to continue that."
"We're a family here, and there's not a time when someone doesn't respond to a need," she added. "It was very humbling and wonderful" to receive so many congratulations from the school's staff when they learned she'd be the new principal, and "I'm so excited and thankful to be here every single day."
