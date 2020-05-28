The Varnell Mayor and Council has a special called meeting on Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at Varnell City Hall, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road N.W. The meeting is open to the public.
Varnell Mayor and Council meets June 4
Submitted by the City of Varnell
