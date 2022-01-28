Varnell officials plan to expand, improve play area

A dog park. A skate park. A splash pad.
Those are some of the suggestions Varnell officials received when they asked residents how to improve the play area on Highway 2 next to Varnell Elementary School.
"We had 10 or 12 different suggestions, maybe more," said Mayor Tom Dickson. "We had several people suggest more equipment for a larger age range (for the playground). We had people suggest picnic tables and benches."
There has been a playground on that site for around two decades.
"There was a large wooden complex that deteriorated and was removed around three years ago, and that was replaced with about $50,000 in playground equipment," Dickson said.
Dickson said any changes will supplement, not replace, that equipment. He and other city officials will visit neighboring communities that have some of the suggested amenities to get a better feel for what is involved.
He said they don't have a budget for the project yet. He said the city would likely use part of the $265,000 it received from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for recreation improvements for the project.
He said the city also has "a couple of old (baseball) fields that we have to reconfigure and we will be using SPLOST dollars for that."
He said any SPLOST dollars for the play area improvements could be supplemented by general city funds or by some of the $674,000 in federal American Rescue Plan money the city has received.
Varnell resident Joe Reilly said he didn't know the city is planning to add to the play area but was glad to hear about it.
"The equipment they have there is nice, but we could add some stuff for older kids," he said.
