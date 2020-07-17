Varnell School '54-55

Contributed photo

Can you identify the students in this photograph? Sue Williamson Crawford shared this photo of Mrs. Effie Souther Crawford's second grade Varnell School students in 1954-55. No student identities are known. If you can identify even one student, please call Ellen Thompson at (706) 581-3173 or email ektschoolhistory@gmail.com. This photo isn't in the book of historic school photos, so let's help identify the students.