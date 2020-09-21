Contributed photo

Many of the people in this long unidentified photo of a Varnell School second grade class in 1956-57 were finally identified recently. Thanks to Mary Miles Davis for identifications. If readers can add other identifications or have photos to share, email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173. Front row, from left, are Tommy Cross, Kenneth Blair, Michael Padgett, Ronald Winstead, Richard Nicholson, (possibly) Ray Creel and an unidentified student. Middle row, Sandra Cronan, Judy Robertson, Ima Jean Hollander, (possibly) Faye Creel, Sheilla Reed and Joanne Gowan. Back row, teacher Nettie Reed Miles, Mary Miles, Judy Creswell, (first name unknown) Phifer, Larry Wood, Sylvia Massengill, (possibly) Helen Hedden, Elaine Pierce and Dianne Baldridge.