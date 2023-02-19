“Big Night Out 2023” is Saturday, Febr. 25, in the Weaving Room at The Mill.
The event is sponsored by Textile Rubber, Marketing Alliance, Engineered Floors, Floor Productions, Carpet Express and Maryville Jewelers and will feature a Las Vegas theme. Attendees will enjoy blackjack, craps, roulette, and poker with professional dealers; a virtual horserace; food and beverages; and a silent auction. The top three winners of the night will receive prizes. All proceeds will benefit the programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is known as the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network. Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children in our community and communities across the country. The organization develops positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children achieve success in school, helps them avoid risky behaviors such as getting into fights and trying drugs and alcohol, and helps them improve their self-confidence.
David Pennington IV, past president of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Big Buddy, and his wife Sara are this year’s hosts for the event.
David says: “Sara and I are excited to be the hosts of Big Night Out again this year. It is one of our favorite events of the year. The proceeds go to help support Big Brothers Big Sisters, an organization that is near and dear to our hearts. I serve as a board member, but more importantly as a Big Buddy where I get to see the impact the program has firsthand. What BBBS does is needed more today than ever. We hope everyone will join us as Las Vegas comes to Dalton.”
To purchase tickets or for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, call (706) 278-0702 or visit bbbsngm.org.
