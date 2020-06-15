Veggies and more can be found at Dalton, Varnell farmers markets

Local farmers markets featuring fresh, locally grown produce and handmade goods from area artists and craftsmen are back this summer, opening a little later than usual because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown.
The Downtown Dalton Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dalton Green through the fall. Dalton businessman and state representative Kasey Carpenter is spearheading the effort this year.
In May, Carpenter partnered with the Georgia Department of Agriculture and its Georgia Grown program to help farmers affected by the coronavirus by buying some 310,000 pounds of produce and dividing it into boxes that were sold for $20 each.
"When we started doing those produce boxes, there were some people concerned it would affect our local farmers because a lot of that product was coming from south Georgia," Carpenter said. "I assured them that wasn't what we were trying to do. So I agreed to help facilitate the farmers market here to do what I can to help them sell their stuff."
Carpenter said he is working with the Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership, which ran the farmers market for the past two years.
"They are working with us, helping to coordinate things," he said.
The Varnell farmers market has also returned this year, at the picnic area on Main Street. It's open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 18.
