Vehicle crashes down in Dalton in September

The number of traffic crashes and crashes with injuries in Dalton both decreased in September, according to Police Chief Cliff Cason.
In a report to the Public Safety Commission on Tuesday, Cason said crashes fell to 93 in September from 129 in August. Injury crashes fell to 18 in September from 33 in August.
The Public Safety Commission oversees both the police department and the fire department.
Through the end of September, crashes were up for the year, with 1,012 compared to 829 for the same period in 2020.
Officials say the increase is likely due to the economy opening back up and travel increasing after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things in 2020.
Walnut Avenue had the most crashes in September, with 18, followed by Chattanooga Road, with eight. Walnut Avenue and Chattanooga Road typically have the highest number of crashes each month because of the amount of traffic on each. The roads were tied for most injuries from an accident with four each.
For specific time periods, the greatest number of crashes, 24, occurred from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by 6 to 9 a.m. with 18. The morning and evening rush hours and lunch time are typically the top three periods for accidents because of the amount of traffic on the road.
Angle and rear-end crashes were the most common in September. Failure to yield was the most common contributing factor in injury crashes. Following too closely was the most common contributing factor in non-injury crashes.
Through the end of September, 670 Part 1 offenses — aggravated assault, arson, burglary, homicide, larceny, rape, robbery and motor vehicle theft — had been reported, down from 691 for the same period in 2020.
There were no reports of motor vehicle theft in September. But for the year-to-date, motor vehicle thefts were up to 76 from 62. The police department said motor vehicle theft tends to be a crime of opportunity with thieves spotting a vehicle with keys in the ignition or even with the engine running and taking off with it.
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said that department responded to 186 medical incidents in September and 91 fire incidents.
