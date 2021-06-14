Vehicle in deadly Catoosa County crash traveling at 'high rate of speed,' no skid marks seen

A 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 "appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane (of I-75 South) before just drifting off the right side of the road" and striking two concrete bridge supports on June 7 in Catoosa County, a George State Patrol motor vehicle crash report quotes a witness. "No brake marks or skid marks were observed during this crash investigation," the report said.
The body of the driver was sent to the state crime lab for identification.
A Georgia State Patrol public information officer said he did not know how long that might take.
The crash report lists the owner of the vehicle as Edd Kirby's Adventure Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Dalton. Employees at the dealership have declined to answer questions.
The wreck happened around 3:10 p.m. near mile marker 345. The report said the vehicle was traveling south on I-75 in the left lane.
The driver "failed to maintain his lane and ran off the right side of the road" and "continued to travel south and struck the first concrete bridge support under the Georgia 3 overpass with the front right tire ..."
After that impact, the vehicle "continued south and struck a second concrete bridge support with its front. After this impact, (the vehicle) rotated in a clockwise direction and came to a final uncontrolled rest facing north."
The vehicle caught fire and "became fully engulfed," according to the report.
"There was no evidence that a second vehicle was involved," the report said. "A wheel assembly was located approximately 100-150 yards south of the area of final rest."
The state patrol report said the investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.