The Conasauga Mental Health Court celebrated the achievements of participant Shelly Bailey during a recent graduation ceremony. Since its inception in July 2018, the Mental Health Court program has offered individuals with diagnosed mental illnesses a voluntary opportunity to address their conditions while assuming responsibility for their mental well-being.
Attended by family, friends and community representatives, the graduation ceremony was at the Whitfield County Courthouse. Superior Court Judge Scott Minter commended Bailey’s significant progress and expressed confidence in her ability to continue thriving.
Reflecting on her transformative journey, Bailey shared, “When I first entered this program I felt worthless. Today, my life is very positive, and I have completed goals that I set for myself while in this program.”
Bailey was presented with a certificate of completion, acknowledging her unwavering commitment and efforts. The Conasauga Mental Health Court extends heartfelt congratulations to Bailey on her program completion and wishes her success in all her endeavors.
For more information on the Conasauga Mental Health Court, please visit www.whitfieldcountyga.com/sc/mhcourt.htm.
