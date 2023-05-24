After more than 20 years of service, a veteran member of the Dalton Fire Department joined the ranks of the department's officers Tuesday morning. Firefighter Jason Suddeth's promotion to lieutenant was approved by a unanimous vote of the Dalton Public Safety Commission.
Suddeth joined the Dalton Fire Department in 1999. During his 24 years with the department he has gained experience in a wide variety of emergency situations that have prepared him for a leadership role. Fire Chief Todd Pangle noted during his presentation Tuesday morning that Suddeth has proven himself to be an informal leader within the ranks of the department and has earned the respect of his peers.
"He has the experience, leadership skills and temperament to make him a great leader for our department," Pangle said while presenting Suddeth to the commissioners.
Suddeth was most recently promoted to the rank of firefighter III in the summer of 2017. Since that time he began his preparations for the next step as he had multiple opportunities to serve as "officer in charge" and performed admirably.
After approving his promotion the members of the Public Safety Commission took time to thank Suddeth for his dedicated service to the city.
"Thank you very much. We appreciate your long commitment to the Dalton Fire Department," said Commissioner Terry Mathis. "Since 1999, wow, that's great."
Suddeth's promotion fills a vacancy left after the retirement last month of Lt. Mike Cady.
