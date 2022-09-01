The annual Veterans Day Road Races returns to Edwards Park in Varnell on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The event consists of 5-mile, 5K and 2K races and will start at 9 a.m. The 5-mile and 5K races will start at Edwards Park and end at historic Prater’s Mill, with runners being bused back to Edwards Park.
The Veterans Day Road Races is sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club and the Carpet Capital Running Club. It raises money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chattooga, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties and local elementary school running groups.
"This year, the 5-mile race is the official Georgia State Championship race, which is very cool," said Robbie Slocumb, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Chattooga, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties.
Those who finish the 5-mile race will receive Georgia State Championship finish medals. T-shirts will have the Georgia State Championship designation.
This is a Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) Championship event. There will be awards for the overall and masters male and female and age-group winners. Eight other championship medals will be presented. The age groups are open, 40+, 50+ and 60+. Runners who win or place in their age group will receive personalized Georgia State Championship certificates.
The RRCA Championship Event Series claims to be the oldest and largest grassroots-organized running series in the U.S., with more than 200 races annually attracting nearly 300,000 participants. RRCA Championship Events are designated annually at the state, regional and national levels through a competitive bidding process.
The Red Carpet Road Race series sponsored by the Carpet Capital Running Club has raised more than $420,000 for local charities, with 100% of all proceeds going to the local charities.
Runners can register at eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-5-mile-ga-state-championship-road-race-tickets-320874573487.
