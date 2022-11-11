Veterans Day is an official United States Federal holiday that honors people who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, also known as veterans.
Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court Babs Bailey encourages all veterans of all military branches of service to make sure their DD-214 is recorded in the Superior Court Clerk’s Office at the Whitfield County Courthouse.
The DD-214 is issued by the Department of Defense when a person is discharged by the military and should have been recorded at the time of a service member’s discharge from the military.
“I have discovered that many veterans do not know about this service and did not have their DD-214 recorded,” Bailey said. “Although veterans may have recorded their DD-214 in their hometown or in a county of another state far away from Whitfield County, you are encouraged to record them here as well. If your DD-214 has been recorded somewhere else and you are now living in Whitfield County, simply bring your DD-214 to the Clerk of Superior Court’s Offices located at 205 N. Selvidge St., suite N, Dalton, and we will record it in our records. If there comes a time you need a certified copy, then we will be able to provide one for you and it will not be necessary to send to another county or state to obtain your record. This is a free service to all our veterans that my office is delighted to offer. You served our country for all of us. Thank you for your service.”
