Veterans Service to reopen for in-person services

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service will resume in-person visits at Veterans Field Service Offices on Monday by appointment only.
The Dalton office, which serves Catoosa, Murray and Whitfield counties, is at 305 Point North Place, Suite 7. The phone number is (706) 272-2355.
“While our staff continued to assist veterans and their families electronically or via telephone during the outbreak of COVID-19, we temporarily suspended in-person services in March,” said Commissioner Mike Roby. “To protect the safety of our employees and visitors, we made necessary changes to our procedures. I am pleased that with these changes, we will be able to reopen to scheduled in-person visits with veterans on June 15.”
To schedule an appointment, veterans should contact their local Veterans Field Service Office.
Visitors will be asked screening questions upon arrival to their scheduled appointment. Please note that visitors are asked to wear a face mask when visiting one of the offices. Visitors should observe social distancing guidelines while in waiting areas and while speaking with field service officers.
