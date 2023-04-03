Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Dalton on Thursday to visit solar module manufacturer Hanwha Qcells “to highlight how the Biden-Harris administration’s Investing in America agenda is building a clean energy economy that works for all and creating good-paying jobs,” according to the White House.
No other details of Harris’ visit were announced.
“As part of the Investing in America tour, President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, members of the Cabinet and senior White House officials are visiting over 20 states over the course of three weeks to highlight the impact of the president’s Investing in America agenda,” according to a White House press release. In January, Hanwha Qcells announced an expansion of the company’s operations in Whitfield County’s Carbondale Business Park that will add 510 jobs. It’s the company’s second announcement about the operations there in eight months. In May 2022 the company announced an expansion that would add 470 jobs. When this latest expansion is complete Qcells will employ more than 1,500 workers in Dalton and be the fourth largest employer in Whitfield County. In a January press release, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Qcells will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia.
In addition to its third facility in Whitfield County, Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville that will create some 2,000 jobs in that city.
