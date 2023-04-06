Employees at Dalton’s Hanwha Qcells factory usually spend their day helping to produce the 12,000 completed solar panels the manufacturer completes each day.
Thursday was a little different.
Lines of employees — each wearing black polo shirts embroidered with a white Qcells logo on the chest — entered through enhanced security at the company’s Carbondale Business Park factory to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris to Dalton.
“Well, it is so good to be back in Georgia,” Harris began her remarks, greeting an applauding crowd at a stage set up on one side of the massive factory.
Harris was in town to announce a commitment that will generate a lot of work for the factory workers. She told of a commitment between Qcells and Virginia-based Summit Ridge Energy for a deployment of community solar projects around the country.
An order for 2.5 million solar panels has been placed with Qcells to help make 1.2 gigawatts of community solar power possible, the largest in American history, according to the White House. Those panels will be manufactured at Qcells factories, including in Dalton.
“America is a nation that I believe has always been powered by the ambition and aspirations of her people,” Harris said. “Not just to imagine a better future, but to build it. That is the spirit that powers our nation and that is the spirit that powers this city.”
Community solar projects are remote solar sites that tie into the electric grid and provide access to solar power where it’s otherwise unavailable, like in apartment buildings where people have no access to a rooftop to install panels. The commitment between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy, which installs and operates these community solar projects, is expected to generate enough electricity to power 140,000 homes or businesses, according to information provided by the White House.
“It gives more Americans access to clean energy, even if they can’t install solar panels on their own homes,” said Steve Raeder, the chief executive officer of Summit Ridge Energy.
The announcement comes as Qcells is in the process of tripling the size — and output — of its current operations in Dalton, where the first factory opened in 2019.
In January, the company announced an expansion that will bring 510 more jobs. That came after an announcement last year for an expansion that will add 470 jobs. The additions sit adjacent to the current factory, with the first expected to open this year.
When the latest expansion is complete Qcells will employ more than 1,500 in Dalton and be the fourth largest employer in Whitfield County.
“Dalton, we see what you have accomplished, and we see the path that you’ve laid,” Harris said. “We see a future with more jobs, more factories and more opportunities, and we’re fighting with you to make that vision real.”
An announcement was also made in January that a Qcells factory will open in Cartersville, bringing the company’s job total to around 2,500 in the state when all the new facilities have opened.
Harris toured the finished Dalton factory before giving her remarks. The cavernous, gray-walled factory was devoid of working assemblers on Thursday, but massive pallets of completed and plastic-wrapped solar panels sat ready to ship in the section of the hangar-like room where she spoke.
Harris began by acknowledging Dalton’s history as a flooring manufacturing town, touting the work that led to Dalton becoming known as the Carpet Capital of the World. She cited the aftermath of the 2008 housing crisis, when the decline in new home construction led to a lessened demand for carpet, as helping spur the city’s broadening into new industries.
“I tell this story, because I believe more Americans should know about what has happened here in Dalton since,” Harris said. “In the face of incredible challenges, you showed incredible resilience. You invested in an industry of the future.”
Harris was introduced by one of the earliest employees of Qcells’ Dalton operations. Kimberly Richardson, an assistant recycling manager at the plant and a Northwest Georgia native, was hired at Qcells in 2018, shortly before the current factory opened.
“My mother got sick, and I knew I needed a good-paying, secure job to support me and my family,” Richardson said. “Qcells gave me the opportunity I was looking for. I knew I would have a future here.”
The visit by Harris is part of what the White House calls an “Investing in America” tour. President Biden stopped by a Cummins factory in Fridley, Minnesota, on Monday, while other officials are taking similar visits to facilities around the country to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to promote clean energy.
Thursday’s visit was not the first time the solar manufacturer has attracted elected officials.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, visited Qcells in July 2022, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, was on site in June 2021. Both used the opportunity to praise the company for its commitment to bringing solar energy to the masses.
The visit by Harris was the first to Whitfield County by a current vice president since former Vice President Mike Pence came to town in November 2018 to campaign for the election of current Gov. Brian Kemp.
Former President Donald Trump visited Dalton in January 2021 for a campaign rally at the Dalton Municipal Airport. That visit was the first by a sitting president to the city since President George H.W. Bush toured a Shaw Industries facility and held a rally at the airport while campaigning for reelection in August 1992.
