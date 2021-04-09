Video premiering Wednesday showcases Dalton

After all of the bad times and heartbreak they may have suffered in 2020, Brandon Cawood hopes his new video will get Dalton residents excited.
"My hope is that this will inspire people and give them hope for what lies ahead," said Cawood, director and co-writer of "Just-in-Time." "We are an incredible community with tons to offer."
The video, which was produced as a marketing tool for the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, premieres Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wink Theatre.
"The premiere is open to the public," said chamber President Rob Bradham. "But we do have some space limitations because of COVID-19. Our capacity is going to be about 400 people."
For the past several years, except for 2019 and 2020, the chamber has produced a video, which has typically premiered at its annual banquet. The most recent video produced by the chamber, which was also created by Cawood, was "When You're in D-Town."
"We won a national advertising award for chambers of commerce for 'D-Town,'" said Bradham. "It was from the Association for Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE). It was for having the best video advertising in the country that year."
"Just-in-Time" showcases the city of Dalton as well as chamber members.
"Justin, played by A.J. Jackson, is a guy who's had a rough go as of lately and feels like he just can't catch a break," said Cawood. "He's fed up with this town and thinks if he can just leave he can start over, the grass will be greener. A chance encounter with Sam, played by Jasmine Madden, who happens to be a Dalton history buff, starts an epic adventure that they will both never forget. Throughout this journey Justin finds what truly matters and why Dalton is such a special place."
Cawood said the movie has a time travel element.
"We chose locations that could be viewed as timeless and that fit the time periods we were trying to portray," he said. "With a very limited budget and time frame, we were forced to get creative with every element of this project. We were also strategic about locations that we chose for our modern-day scenes using chamber businesses and locations. We sprinkle in all sorts of Daltonian elements throughout the film with product placement, clothing, locations and even people in very creative ways. It's going to be something you need to watch multiple times to catch everything."
The "D-Town" video went viral in 2018, and Bradham said he hopes this video will this year.
"At the end of our banquet that year, after the video was finished, we asked everyone to take out their phones and like the video and share it (on Facebook)," he said. "We will do that this year, and we hope that gets the ball rolling."
Cawood said he thinks the time is perfect for releasing the video. He said he feels a sense of optimism around the city.
"This is a feel-good movie, and even though it's only roughly seven minutes long, it packs a punch," he said. "I can't wait for everyone to see it."
