Videos take visitors to Whitfield County website on a tour of the county

From the Carbondale Business Park to Prater's Mill to Westside Park, visitors to the Whitfield County website (whitfieldcountyga.com) can get a good look at the Greater Dalton area in the Whitfield County Video Tour.
"I'm really happy with these videos," said county Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "They are extremely professional, to the point. We are happy to have them out there. It's a new, modern tool to help us sell Whitfield County."
Last year, the county commissioners approved an agreement with CGI Digital of Boca Raton, Florida, to produce a series of videos that show off different aspects of the county. The county website hosts a link to a site created by CGI Digital that hosts the videos.
Commissioners said at the time that when people look for information on Whitfield County one place they turn to is the website for the county government.
Jensen said more than 60% of the traffic to the county website is from outside the county.
"We want to make a good impression on those people and show off what our county has to offer," Jensen said.
There are seven videos, each running about one minute to a minute-and-a-half. Each focuses on a particular topic: welcoming visitors to the site, community organizations, county services, economic development, education, recreation and tourism, and residential development.
Jensen hosts the video welcoming visitors.
"This is a community built on entrepreneurial spirit," he said. "We work hard. We play hard in an area that we love. We have a simple goal. We want to grow smartly while keeping that neighborly feel."
The video features footage of downtown restaurants, the Creative Arts Guild, Dalton State College and Hamilton Medical Center and aerial footage of several county recreation facilities.
The community organizations video features Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, the United Way of Northwest Georgia and other organizations.
County services looks at Dalton Utilities (which "saves local residents and business owners 34% on their electric rates compared to the national average"), the elections office, the fire department, the 911 Center and the sheriff's office ("which patrols just under 300 square miles of territory").
The economic development video notes the county has I-75 running through it and the county is close to the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County. It showcases the Carbondale Business Park.
The education video shows off Christian Heritage School, Dalton Public Schools, Dalton State College and Whitfield County Schools.
Recreation and tourism features Westside Park with the Miracle Field, a special turf field for baseball for those with special needs; the historic Western & Atlantic railroad tunnel in Tunnel Hill; and Prater's Mill, built in 1855, which hosts the annual Prater's Mill Country Fair.
The residential development video notes Whitfield County ranks in the top 15% of Georgia counties in niche.com's best counties for families, which is based on public school quality, cost of living and amenities for families.
The county didn't pay anything for the videos. CGI Digital finances them by selling ads on the site that hosts the videos.
The city of Dalton has had a similar agreement with CGI Digital since 2009. To view the city's videos, go to the city's website, daltonga.gov, and click on "Video Tour." That takes visitors to a site with eight videos about the city: a welcome; city services; community organizations; economic development; education; healthy living and quality of life; real estate; and tourism. The videos are updated annually if needed.
