Vietnam vet Green's family members share memories

Sandra Green was walking with her mother, Artell, at Six Flags outside Atlanta in June of 1970. An older brother, Gerry, was with one of their first cousins elsewhere in the massive amusement park. An announcement came over the public address system requesting Artell Green to come to the park office.
When they found the office, two of Sandra's uncles were waiting there with terrible news. But it took awhile for Sandra, who was 11 at the time, to learn her oldest brother, Sgt. Harold Alfred Green, had been killed in Vietnam. Two stories about Harold Green appeared in the Wednesday, Oct. 20, issue of the Daily Citizen-News.
“I guess she just knew that it had to be bad news, and I remember her passing out,” Sandra said of her mother. “They had a lot of people around her taking her in, and somebody had taken me to one of my uncle's trucks. I remember sitting in the truck by myself because I was scared and worried, wanting to know how my mother was. I fell asleep waiting. But that was the day we found out.”
Sandra remembered Harold as being funny, just like their father Alfred. He also had a musical bent.
“He and Gerry would play music with my grandfather, Frank Ogle,” she recalled. “They would play guitars together. Harold also liked riding his horse. He was my hero. When he came home on furloughs, I would follow him around like a little puppy. I kept wanting to hold his hand, and I didn't want him out of my sight. He was a very good big brother, very protective.”
Cathy Hawkins was 15 and dating Gerry when Harold was killed. Eventually, they would marry.
“My sister, Juanita, was dating Harold and I went to his funeral with her,” she said. “They had talked about getting married when he got out of the service. Harold wasn't around me a lot, but I remember Gerry talking about him all the time. He was a guy everybody loved, and hung around with one of my brothers, Bobby. Back then it was just riding around in your cars, going around town and doing what teenage boys do.”
Cathy remembers a glass top being over Harold's casket, and that her late husband Gerry was eventually given the folded flag from the funeral and a trunk with Harold's things in it passed down from their father. She shared a letter from the trunk that sounds like he knew he wasn't coming home (below).
Sandra noted the complete list of family members began with Harold as first-born, then Gerry Lee, David Jerrol, Sandra Arlene, Arthur Jimmy and Linda Fay Green, who died as a baby. A half-sister, Laura Dawn Green, was five months old when Harold was killed, she said.
A bad dream in Vietnam
Cathy shared an undated letter from Harold from when he was stationed in Vietnam that seems to portend his death:
“I had a bad dream the other night about a boy that died, and then he was standing in the fiery pits of hell. With his eyes looking upward, he stretched his arms toward the sky and heaven.
“As the Golden Gates closed, he could see his Mother. With a cry he yelled, 'I want to be in heaven!' … He fell to his knees and cried. I jumped out of bed and prayed for that boy, because you see, that poor boy was me.
"— Harold"
