Pete Cressman was supposed to be the best man at Steve Adams’ wedding on May 5, 1973, in Boston, Massachusetts. However, Cressman didn’t make it. While he was serving in Vietnam as a crew member aboard an Air Force reconnaissance plane, the flight was shot down three months earlier on Feb. 5 in Laos and Cressman’s body has never been found.
Adams called the wedding “bittersweet.”
“It wasn’t very pleasant,” he said in a recent phone interview. “We all said a prayer for him, because at the time we still did not know of Pete’s whereabouts — whether he had been killed or not been killed.”
Sgt. Peter Richard Cressman, who was 21 when the plane went down, was a systems operator with the 6994th Security Squadron of the 7th Air Force based in Ubon, Thailand. The 361st Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron he was flying with was equipped with top-notch surveillance devices, and the crew of the 6994th was “highly trained and operated in the greatest of secrecy,” according to the POW Network website (pownetwork.org/bios/c/c176.htm).
“They were not allowed to mingle with others from their respective bases, nor were the pilots of the aircraft carrying them on their missions always told what their objective was,” the site details. “They were cryptology experts, language experts, and knew well how to operate some of the Air Force’s most sophisticated equipment. They were the first to hear the enemy’s battle plans.”
The honorstates.org website notes the flight was shot down 50 miles east of the city of Saravane around a week after the signing of the Paris Peace Agreement to end the war.
“The entire crew of eight was declared missing and assumed dead on the day of the crash,” according to the site. “In February 1993, a joint U.S. and Laotian investigative team recovered remains from the crash site, and forensic analysis eventually identified some of the remains of the missing crew. His remains were recovered on Feb. 9, 1993, and identified on Oct. 27, 1995. While the family members of some crewmen refused to accept the DoD (Department of Defense) finding that all eight men had died in the crash, the commingled remains of these men were given a group burial at Arlington National Cemetery in December 1995.”
Earlier this year Glenda Fisher of Dalton found Cressman’s POW/MIA bracelet in a grab bag of jewelry items she ordered online. It arrived from a Goodwill store in the Washington, D.C., area. Thus began a search into what happened to Peter Cressman by Fisher and a newspaper reporter. After being contacted, Adams, whose tribute to Cressman was found on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Wall-of-Faces website, gave some chronology of Cressman’s early years and their friendship.
“We grew up in Oakland, New Jersey, on the northern border with New York, and went through grade school and high school together,” said Adams. “We enlisted at the same time in 1969 to avoid the draft, Pete in the Air Force and me in the Navy since my father was a torpedoman in World War II. Pete’s father spent his career in the Army and the Army National Guard.”
As a hospital corpsman, Adams was initially stationed in Boston to care for men wounded in Vietnam; he said the companies before and after his company were shipped to Vietnam to serve as “docs” or corpsmen for Marine infantry platoons.
Adams said Cressman’s commanding officer was going to allow him to be released early to serve in his wedding party.
“I was stationed in an isolated duty station in Sardinia off the coast of Italy and could only communicate through letters,” he said. “I got a letter from my mother indicating that Pete’s plane had been shot down and he was listed as MIA (missing in action). It was devastating. Pete was like a brother. He actually lived with me for about five months before we graduated from high school. His dad had gotten a position with the National Guard down in Tampa, Florida, and transferred the family down there. Pete was in his senior year and moved in with my family so he could graduate. It was quite a shock.”
Adams called the disappearance of the flight dubbed Baron 52 “incredibly troubling.”
“There was never any solid proof that Peter was killed at that crash site … his parents never accepted the $10,000 life insurance policy because they were never given any kind of evidence that proved (he was dead),” he said. “In 1995, the DoD (Department of Defense) claimed they found the remains of all seven men who were on that plane — and it was questionable whether there were seven or eight — and what they got back from the United States government was a tooth to identify Pete.”
However, dental records later confirmed it was not Cressman’s tooth, Adams said the family learned.
“So it’s controversial — is he alive, is he not alive?” he questioned. “He’s listed as missing on The Wall (the Vietnam Veterans Memorial), and yet it’s been a haunt all my life what happened to him.”
Adams said a former television series, “Unsolved Mysteries,” delved into the Baron 52 flight and the mystery surrounding what happened to the crew.
Fisher said she could “barely hold back the tears” when she learned Cressman’s best friend had been located and interviewed.
“This story makes me happy and sad at the same time,” she said. “I am so happy to know there is still someone alive who could share his story with us. But it makes me sad he had to live his life without his friend.”
Sgt. Cressman was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and Purple Heart. He is memorialized at the Courts of the Missing at the Honolulu Memorial in Hawaii, an American Battle Monuments Commission location. He is also honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (The Wall) in Washington, D.C.
