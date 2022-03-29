While on patrol in Vietnam, Dale Sluder was called forward to take out a sniper with an M-60 machine gun.
“The guy that was carrying the M-60 went on R & R (rest and relaxation) and they handed it to me,” said Sluder of the weapon with more firepower than an M-16 rifle. “But my squad leader held me back by holding his hand up in a halt signal. We were probably 15-20 feet apart. The point man hit a land mine in a draw, and it killed all four men in front of me — my lieutenant, my squad leader right in front of me, the point man and another man was killed. If he hadn’t held me back — I was at the top of the knoll — I’d have been killed.”
Sluder, of Crandall, was deployed with the 1st Battaltion of the 501st Infantry Regiment in Vietnam. He had arrived on Dec. 16, 1969, in the Phong Dien District of the I Corps area. One of the soldiers killed on Jan. 17, 1970, was a Canadian who joined the U.S. Army to become an American citizen.
“He had reenlisted to be a door gunner (in a helicopter), and was going into the rear the next day to begin his door-gunner job,” Sluder recalled. “I’d never seen anybody killed, and it was just a travesty, really.”
Sluder said he felt some concussion from the blast, but was “just thankful I was alive.”
“In a month’s time, you know these people,” he said. “You’re spending every day, 24 hours a day, working together. When the 60 gunner came back, he wouldn’t take the 60. So I wound up carrying it for nearly seven months, and that made me a target because you had so much firepower with it. But I’d ‘walk slack’ with it behind the point man.”
Sluder, 72, graduated from Murray County High School in 1968 and was drafted in July 1969. His father, the late F.L. Sluder, “came out of the mountains” at 17 and joined the Navy, serving in World War II in the South Pacific on a submarine chaser.
Dale Sluder went to Army boot camp at Fort Benning, then took AIT (advanced infantry training) at Fort Polk, Louisiana. His base camp in Vietnam was Landing Zone Sally, but soon he was moved to Phu Bai Combat Base.
His unit went out looking for action.
“We left LZ Sally, and I had to pull bunker guard duty on Christmas Day and night,” he said. “We were on stand-down for Christmas, so the day after we walked out there, there was an old French fort. It looked like 20 miles out through there but probably wasn’t three-quarters of a mile — it seemed long. I’d packed a pack and didn’t know how to pack it, it was kicking me. It just took time to get squared away like that. So we went out and stayed around (the fort), and worked the lowlands, worked the rice paddies and then they put us into the mountains.”
The hills reminded him of Murray County, in a way. In the shadow of those Murray mountains he has created a museum behind his home with memorabilia from all of America’s wars.
“The mountains in Vietnam are thicker in terrain, but they’re no different than these mountains over here,” he detailed. “So most of the area of our operations were in those mountains. They’d ‘combat us’ all up there on a helicopter, and then we’d work an area through there, setting up ambushes in either four-man teams or platoon size. Mostly, we dealt with the NVA (North Vietnamese Army) and not the VC (Viet Cong) … I always carried my ammo in an ammo can because corrosion was bad — it’d jam a gun in a heartbeat. The other guys would strap it around them, and it would corrode.”
Big cat visits
Duties were oftentimes unpleasant, to say the least.
“So we were going up this bank, and air mobile was in there, and right at the bottom of the mountain there was a grave,” Sluder continued. “We wound up digging that grave up three times. It was some kind of officer. We dug him up, buried him, and they called back from the rear that some major wanted to come out and see it, trying to figure out what rank he was and stuff like that. Then the colonel wanted to come out and see him. By the time we got him reburied the last time, it was getting late.”
As the squad was walking up a saddle-back ridge, a sniper began firing at them and they had to bivouac. Flares and claymore mines were set up for a defensive perimeter, but one of the soldiers tripped a flare that would have given away their position.
“When he tried to put it out it melted his hands, and a helicopter was called out that dropped a chair through the trees to med-evac him,” said Sluder. “We just rocked on, setting up and pulling ambushes.”
At one point, Sluder saw a form in the darkness around 10 feet in front of him, and realized a tiger was probing their position, “looking for someone to drag off.”
They scared the big cat away with hand grenades.
Sluder and his wife Jennifer were dating during his time in Vietnam, but “she waited on me,” he said.
“We dated forever, but when he was discharged we got married four days later,” she said.
Museum ‘takes focus off me’
Sluder has created an expansive museum behind his North Murray home with displays from all of America’s wars, and explained it has helped him as therapy for his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
“When our four guys got killed, our RTO’s (radio telephone operator) eyes were dilating and he was dying right there in front of me — I had fallen forward and (the blast) knocked him back,” he said. “I come out here (to the museum) and take the focus off me, and onto these guys (veterans of Vietnam and other wars). Because they had it rough.”
The Canadian, David Sweet, was the point man killed that day, and Sluder later communicated with his family.
“They didn’t know what happened,” he related. “You get a report (from the Army), but you don’t really know. So I sat down — and it was hard to do — but I explained to them exactly what happened. and they appreciated that.”
After he’d been in Vietnam seven months, a call came out to the field seeking volunteers to work with the South Vietnamese. Sluder raised his hand.
“We went back to the rear and went through a week’s worth of language school — to make sure we didn’t say any cuss words!” he said with a laugh. “Then we were sent to a unit of the Nahn Dan Tur Ve, the People’s Self-Defense Force. They issued them M-1 Garands (rifles) and it was older people and young girls in villages. Then you had the Popular Forces that worked right around the buildings in the village. Then you had the regional forces, the regular forces, that’s what I worked with. They worked in the foothills, and the ARVNs (Army of the Republic of Vietnam) worked the mountains.”
Sluder’s job was to “train them, ambush with them, go on hunter-killer teams and be there with them.”
“We’d get support from the 101st Airborne, get artillery, gunships and flare ships, anything they needed, like med-evacs,” he said. “We rocked on and the training stopped, but we were ambushing every night. Every night we’d be going out of the compound there.”
Survivor’s guilt
One time an incident occurred that still haunts him.
“We did a cordon search one time — which means you surround a village and go in and search among the people there,” he explained. “This is probably what bothers me more than anything. The South Vietnamese troops were searching what they felt was a VC village, and a real pretty woman, a petite woman, was found to have ‘(enemy) hammocks’ in a spider hole (underground). They found two of those, and they drug that woman out there by the hair of the head and the lieutenant kicked her right in the crotch. You’ve heard of water boarding. They took a piece of burlap and started pouring water on that until it closed the pores up in it, and they killed her.
“I’ve lived with that. I wanted to intervene, but you know, they would have killed me. If the South Vietnamese had the upper hand, they were cruel. I’ve seen an E-1, like a private, go on a weekend pass and not get back on time. They would beat him with a stick and put him in a little ole cage that you couldn’t sit up in and you couldn’t lay down, and leave him in there for three days right out in that hot sun. I couldn’t believe it the first time I saw that. But there were some good South Vietnamese, too.”
Sluder was asked how he felt about making it back to the States when so many troops died in Vietnam.
“It’s survivor’s guilt, it really is,” he described. “You go through that. You feel guilty it was them (killed), and not you. For some reason, it’s just the way the mind works. As you get older, you reflect more on that, too. Because when you first get back, you’re busy trying to make a life and keeping your mouth shut, just doing what you gotta do … out of the 58,000 that were killed in Vietnam, 26,000 were killed in I Corps, just to tell you how bad it was.”
He credits his wife for helping with “my share of drinking problems.”
“There’s been many a time she could have kicked me out the door, and there’s no telling what I’d have wound up like if it had not been for Jennifer,” Sluder praised.
“But through her support, I’ve come out of it and sought help. I went to a wonderful counselor and she talked me into going into group (therapy), and it was great. But it didn’t affect me as much as looking at these guys (displayed in the museum).”
Sluder took advantage of the GI Bill, attaining a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Dalton Junior College and a local satellite program of Brenau College at the time.
He got a job as a rural mail carrier and “loved it because I didn’t have to deal with people and wasn’t cooped up in a building all day.”
